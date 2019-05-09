Brenntag (BNR) PT Set at €55.00 by Warburg Research

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.64 ($62.38).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €45.38 ($52.77) on Thursday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a one year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

