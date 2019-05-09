Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $502,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 220.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 45.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $214.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.20. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $222.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $1,955,265.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,724,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,041 shares of company stock worth $5,530,535. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

