Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $384,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $156.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

