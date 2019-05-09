BP plc (BP) Stake Lessened by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. BP makes up 2.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in BP by 66.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 198,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,420. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02. BP plc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

