BP (BP) Shares Gap Down to $42.28

BP plc (NYSE:BP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.37, but opened at $42.28. BP shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 6368772 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

