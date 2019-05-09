Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,970,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,258 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,681,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,134,000 after buying an additional 2,042,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,683,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,691,000 after buying an additional 1,381,916 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,623,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,109,000 after buying an additional 778,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,269,000 after buying an additional 757,505 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $947,250.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.48.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

