Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Position Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,508,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,117,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,453,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,905,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,530,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,860,000 after acquiring an additional 596,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $468,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $54,619.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $122,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,352 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,184 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/boston-scientific-co-bsx-position-raised-by-banque-pictet-cie-sa.html.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.