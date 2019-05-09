Boston Partners Has $309.30 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,502,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273,293 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $309,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $796,262.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

