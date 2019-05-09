Boot Barn (BOOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 142,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,140. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $829.76 million, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $196,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

