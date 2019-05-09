Boise Cascade (BCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NYSE:BCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 5,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

