Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $59,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,371.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, EVP Kevin G. Mcallister sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.27, for a total value of $5,032,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,690 shares of company stock valued at $18,420,480. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $417.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.82.

Shares of BA stock opened at $359.75 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/boeing-co-ba-shares-bought-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.