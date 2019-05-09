BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (TCP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

TCP stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. TC Pipelines, LP has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $37.94.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 33.15% and a positive return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

