BMO Capital Markets Raises Wendys (WEN) Price Target to $21.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Get Wendys alerts:

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 123,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.34. Wendys has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.58 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Wendys news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $154,362.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,909.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 1,553.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,163,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,875 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.