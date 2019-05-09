B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) Receives GBX 441 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 441 ($5.76).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.81) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Thomas Hubner sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total transaction of £38,332.95 ($50,088.79).

B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 384.20 ($5.02). 1,022,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

