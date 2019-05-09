Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 531.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share.

Shares of BPMC traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.30. 762,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $35,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,740.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,843 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 42.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

