Blockchain Worldwide (BLOC) Trading Up 20%

Blockchain Worldwide PLC (LON:BLOC)’s share price was up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 128,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of $1.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71.

About Blockchain Worldwide (LON:BLOC)

Blockchain Worldwide plc offers digital networked database system of ledgers that record various data or transaction. It serves data, banking, gaming, communication, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Stapleton Capital Plc and changed its name to Blockchain Worldwide plc in January 2018.

