Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $768.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00323444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00950842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00143316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004707 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,439,852 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

