BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $14.88 on Thursday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

In other BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,304.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,388.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,248 shares of company stock worth $6,658,714.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

