BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0618 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

BGT stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

