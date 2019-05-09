bitqy Hits Market Cap of $189,306.00 (BQ)

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, bitqy has traded down 61% against the US dollar. One bitqy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. bitqy has a total market capitalization of $189,306.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitqy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00334275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00928090 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00144621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004852 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000104 BTC.

bitqy Profile

bitqy’s genesis date was August 26th, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,670,515 tokens. bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for bitqy is bitqy.org

Buying and Selling bitqy

bitqy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitqy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitqy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitqy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitqy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitqy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.