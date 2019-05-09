Birds Price Up 111.9% Over Last Week (BIRDS)

Birds (CURRENCY:BIRDS) traded up 42.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. Birds has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Birds was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Birds has traded 111.9% higher against the dollar. One Birds coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Birds alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00336569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00929195 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00144420 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004922 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Birds Coin Profile

The official website for Birds is www.birdscoin.com . Birds’ official Twitter account is @Birds_Coin

Buying and Selling Birds

Birds can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Birds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.