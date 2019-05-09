BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.38. BIOLINERX LTD/S shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 33138 shares.

Several analysts have commented on BLRX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIOLINERX LTD/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

The company has a market cap of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 375,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 166,386 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

