Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $264.10 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $270.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

