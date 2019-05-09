BidaskClub Downgrades Fanhua (FANH) to Sell

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ FANH opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.44.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter.
About Fanhua
Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.
Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.