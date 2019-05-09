BidaskClub Downgrades Fanhua (FANH) to Sell

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ FANH opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fanhua by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,033,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fanhua by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after acquiring an additional 168,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Fanhua by 5,475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,222,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fanhua by 5,475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fanhua by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100,289 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

