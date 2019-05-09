Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT) shares traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 5,350,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 2,350,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $729,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

Get Bezant Resources alerts:

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

WARNING: “Bezant Resources (BZT) Trading 12.5% Higher” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/bezant-resources-bzt-trading-12-5-higher.html.

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.