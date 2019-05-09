Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $622,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Beigene by 22,043.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,446,000 after purchasing an additional 563,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $47,799,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Beigene by 3,554.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 215,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $117.50 on Thursday. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $105.19 and a 1 year high of $220.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.89.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 339.91%. The business’s revenue was up 222.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Beigene to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.68.

In related news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $734,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 5,955 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $741,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,476 shares of company stock worth $11,038,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

