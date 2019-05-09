Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $300,847.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $300,847.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $24.43, $10.39 and $5.60. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000362 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 185,477,233 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $13.77, $50.98, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43, $5.60, $7.50 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.