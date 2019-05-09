Bechtle (BC8) Given a €106.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €106.00 ($123.26) target price by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BC8. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.22 ($101.42).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €93.05 ($108.20) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 12 month high of €91.70 ($106.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

