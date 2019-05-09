Beazley (BEZ) Upgraded at Numis Securities

Beazley (LON:BEZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 622 ($8.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 607.43 ($7.94).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 555 ($7.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 484.20 ($6.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 621.50 ($8.12).

In related news, insider John Reizenstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 559 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £55,900 ($73,043.25). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61), for a total value of £15,180 ($19,835.36).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

