BBA Icatu Securities Downgrades Mercadolibre (MELI) to Underperform

BBA Icatu Securities cut shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $520.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $400.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MELI. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $387.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre to $442.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $471.31.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $543.56. 21,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,614. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.48 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $257.52 and a 1-year high of $589.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.19 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $414.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,696.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

