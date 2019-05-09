Bayview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 65.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,791 shares during the period. Essent Group comprises about 5.2% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,423,000. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,963,000 after buying an additional 545,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 496,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,801,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,654,000 after buying an additional 319,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of ESNT opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Essent Group had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $200.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $387,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,131. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/bayview-asset-management-llc-boosts-stake-in-essent-group-ltd-esnt.html.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.