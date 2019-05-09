Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 651.92 ($8.52).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 586 ($7.66) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 627.80 ($8.20). The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate development company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Barratt Developments will post 6847.00059732059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

