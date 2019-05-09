Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
BDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 651.92 ($8.52).
Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 586 ($7.66) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 627.80 ($8.20). The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
