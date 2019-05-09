BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (BRRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS BRRAY opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.74. BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

