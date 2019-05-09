Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 68,650 Ford Motor (F)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,938 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,974,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,006,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,637 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,619,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

In other Ford Motor news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $40.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/banque-pictet-cie-sa-buys-shares-of-68650-ford-motor-f.html.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.