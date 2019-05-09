Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,000 Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter.

BBN opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $23.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

