Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $244,000 in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $24,091,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 73,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $64.82 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $97.12.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

