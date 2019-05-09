Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.46 Million Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,290,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 111,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,200,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $641.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.53. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gremp Jim Von sold 3,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $277,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $137,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,688,150.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Buckingham Research started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

