Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.45 Million Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 139.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 75,802 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $964.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s previous annual dividend of $0.02.

ELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/bank-of-america-corp-de-has-1-45-million-position-in-companhia-paranaense-de-energia-elp.html.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.