Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Buckle Inc (BKE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 155.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 241,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,120,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,939,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,120,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,939,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after buying an additional 114,450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 682.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 72,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $923.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.47. Buckle Inc has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.55 million. Buckle had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

In other Buckle news, Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

