Bancolombia (CIB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CIB. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

CIB opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

