Ball (BLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corporation expects to achieve EBITDA of $2 billion and free cash flow of more than $1 billion in 2019. However, the company’s results are likely to bear the impact of headwinds related to currency, higher freight rates and tight metal supply in the United States. The company's performance will be marred by volatile volumes in the EMEA beverage can business owing to governmental regulation. Additionally, Saudi Arabia continues to be a very challenging environment for Ball Corporation. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises over the last few quarters. The estimate for first-quarter 2019 earnings has been revised downwards, ahead of first-quarter earnings release.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Ball stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Ball has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $105,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,118.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 5,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $278,275.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,742.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,478. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ball by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 306,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 192,786 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 453,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ball by 4,406.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,682,073 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ball by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

