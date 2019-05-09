B. Riley Weighs in on Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s Q2 2019 Earnings (GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). B. Riley also issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

GLMD opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.59.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 423.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

