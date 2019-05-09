B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Purchases 4,975 Shares

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $94,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 40,229 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $774,005.96.

On Friday, March 8th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 32,945 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $558,417.75.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 3,110 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $52,310.20.

On Friday, March 8th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 50,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $846,500.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Bryant R. Riley purchased 19,512 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $317,655.36.

On Friday, February 22nd, Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,713 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $337,621.90.

B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 76,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,793. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $508.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.24. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.03 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 858,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

