B. Riley Comments on Spark Energy Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SPKE)

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spark Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Spark Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of SPKE opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Spark Energy has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $332.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of -0.52.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Energy had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $228.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 127.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 616,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nathan Kroeker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.80%.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.