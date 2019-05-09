Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPR. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.60 ($77.44) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €62.50 ($72.67) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.47 ($65.67).

Get Axel Springer alerts:

SPR stock traded down €2.16 ($2.51) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €47.26 ($54.95). The company had a trading volume of 292,453 shares. Axel Springer has a 12 month low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 12 month high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.