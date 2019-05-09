Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Trading Down 9.8%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) shares were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 576,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 243,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

