“Avengers: Endgame” continued its global domination at the box office at a second week victory lap which saw the blockbuster cross the $2 billion mark in record time and unseat”Titanic” because the 2nd highest-grossing movie ever worldwide.

The Walt Disney Co. estimated Sunday that”Endgame” added $145.8 million in North American theatres and $282.2 million internationally bringing its international total to $2.2 billion. “Endgame” is one of five movies to ever reach that threshold also not accounting for inflation, is now second worldwide only to”Avatar’s” $2.8 billion. “Avatar” reached $2 billion in 47 times of release compared with 11 for”Endgame,” even in 2009 the theatrical landscape has been different, most notably so in China.

“The sprint to $2 billion is incredible. We are in uncharted territory,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “Usually films in this way are marathoners.”

To achieve”Avatar’s” global album, however,”Endgame” will have to turn into a marathoner itself and also the summer season is just going to get more aggressive.

Still,”it has got a real chance at that time,” Dergarabedian said.

Domestically,”Endgame,” that’s playing 4,662 displays, scored the second biggest second weekend with a sum that could be impressive for any movie on opening weekend. Although its 59% drop is notable considering how front-loaded it was. “Endgame” has now grossed $619.7 million in North America, making it the ninth biggest of all time, behind”Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

New movies going into the market hardly stood a chance, but some saw successes even in the shadow of”Endgame.”

In second place,”The Intruder,” a modestly budgeted ($8 million) thriller with Dennis Quaid and Meagan Good, endured poor testimonials and did the very best of this batch using $11 million in box office receipts. The Sony/Screen Gems movie was released on 2,222 displays.

Although close behind on the charts in third location, Lionsgate and Point Grey’s”Long Shot,” a more politically-themed romantic comedy with Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, failed to make a significant dent against its pricier funding. The film, that was the very best grossed an estimated $10 million in 3,230 displays. However, word-of-mouth may also help propel”Long Shot” to profits .

“‘Long Shot’ includes a chance at staying power,” Dergarabedian said. “But there is a great deal of sound to rise above.”

The unluckiest of the new films was”Uglydolls,” an animated film based on the toys featuring the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton and Janelle Monae, that placed fourth with $8.5 million. STXfilms’ first feature price $45 million to make after production rebates. It will, but still possess a China release after this summer.

Industry-wide, the continuing achievement of”Endgame” has also helped the box office deficit, which travelled from down 13.2percent weekend to 10.9% this weekend. And Dergarabedian said that the industry could be in its way to a summer, nevertheless.

“It’s not just about one movie this summer,” he said. “There’s a good deal more to come from each studio. Diversity of content will soon rule the day”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday in U.S. and Canadian theatres, according to Comscore. The hottest international quantities for Friday through Sunday are included where available. Domestic numbers will be released Monday.

1. “Avengers: Endgame,” $145.8 million ($282.2 million global ).

2. “The Intruder,” $11 million.

3. “Long Shot,” $10 million ($3.3 million international).

4. “Uglydolls,” $8.5 million ($955,000 global ).

5. “Captain Marvel,” $4.3 million ($1.2 million international).

6. “Breakthrough,” $3.9 million.

8. “Shazam!” $2.5 million ($2.3 million global ).

9. “Small,” $1.5 million ($400,000 global ).

10. “Dumbo,” $1.4 million ($4 million global ).

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at international theatres (excluding the U.S. and Canada), according to Comscore:

1. “Avengers: Endgame,” $282.2 million.

3. “We’ll wind up Together,” $7 million.

1. “Wonder Park” and “Always Miss You,” $4.7 million.

2. “Dumbo,” $4 million.

3. “Long Shot,” $3.3 million.

5. “Shazam!” And”After,” $2.3 million.

6. “Queen’s Corgi,” $1.7 million.

