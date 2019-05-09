Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Stake Lowered by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,021,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after buying an additional 1,467,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,418,000 after buying an additional 406,605 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,342,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,342,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,650,600. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

BOLD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,841. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.85. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOLD. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

