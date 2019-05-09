Auctus Achieves Market Capitalization of $355,678.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Auctus has a market cap of $355,678.00 and $7,056.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Auctus

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,576,058 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

