Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.25.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Atlassian by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Atlassian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,673.86, a P/E/G ratio of 174.79 and a beta of 1.77. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $309.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

